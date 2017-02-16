Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 17

See Atlantic Stage's world premiere of "A Thing with Feathers" - about three women's relationships within a family - in its final weekend: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. Details at 877-287-8587 or www.atlanticstage.com.

