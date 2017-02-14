Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 15

The Aristocats, as seen last month as a trio in starting up another winter of weekly jazz concerts, 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on the west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and the south city limits of Myrtle Beach. From left: Lloyd Kaplan on woodwinds, Dr. Joe Moyer on percussion, and 96-year-old Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo.

