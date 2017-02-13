Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 14
Knights' handoff of flowers such as a carnation fit right in for Valentine's Day at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, 2904 Fantasy Way, close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway. The castle again has an all-inclusive "Couple's Package," available for 6 p.m. Tuesday, with code "VDAY17."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|10 hr
|Laurieschoifet
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|19 hr
|Marla
|3
|people from ohio
|19 hr
|Marla
|10
|TSA: Woman's cane concealed sword at Myrtle Bea...
|23 hr
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|Fri
|Anonymous
|1
|Musician
|Feb 9
|larrydale
|1
|Lead or backup singer. Rhythm guitar. Good harm...
|Feb 9
|larrydale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC