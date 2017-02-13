Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 14

Knights' handoff of flowers such as a carnation fit right in for Valentine's Day at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, 2904 Fantasy Way, close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway. The castle again has an all-inclusive "Couple's Package," available for 6 p.m. Tuesday, with code "VDAY17."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.