Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 11

This photo shows Carl Blair's "Appalachian Spring" a painting in oil and wax, from "The Fabric of Our Collection," an exhibit opening Saturday and going through April 23, at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach - open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, for free. Details at 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.

