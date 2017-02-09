SWAT assists in execution of search in Myrtle Beach; man arrested on drug warrants
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Myrtle Beach Police Department's SWAT team responded to a home on Blue Street Thursday to assist in the execution of a search warrant, according to police. The 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement executed the warrant at a home in the 900 block of Blue Street and located John Henry Johnson, who was arrested on two drug warrants, states a release from MBPD.
