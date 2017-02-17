Suspect's mother defends him after posts allege attack 'in the spirit of Dylann Roof'

CONWAY, SC The mother of a Conway man arrested and accused of planning an attack "in the spirit of Dylann Roof" said her entire family is currently in shock. The mother of 29-year-old suspect Benjamin McDowell answered the door of her home in tears Friday, just two days after the FBI arrested her son and charged him with felon in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition.

