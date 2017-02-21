Surfside Beach looks to increase non-resident decal prices for extra revenue
Another city in the Grand Strand is trying to raise its rates for non-resident beach parking. Myrtle Beach has received a lot of backlash from county residents for raising beach parking fees last year, and now it looks like Surfside Beach is following in their footsteps.
