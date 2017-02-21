Spirit Airlines announces nonstop daily service from Pittsburgh to Myrtle Beach
Spirit Airlines announced Tuesday that a new nonstop service will start this spring between Myrtle Beach International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport. "Spirit's announcement of new nonstop service from Pittsburgh, along with previously announced service from Newark, Hartford and Akron/Canton is exciting news for the 2017 season," said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Horry County.
