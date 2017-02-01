South Strand fire department hopes to add equipment, staff to keep pace with growth
Fire departments across the Grand Strand responded to a record number of calls last year, and that didn't slow down in January. In the South Strand, the fire department hopes to add new equipment and staff to keep up with demand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|30
|Review: Attorney Patricia Ferguson (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Swhipple
|5
|New Horry County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
|Why do my threads keep disappearing?
|Jan 21
|JustAsking
|1
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jan 20
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Jan 19
|Dee
|87
|Blake Shelton in NMB
|Jan 19
|SaraD_
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC