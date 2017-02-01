See who was arrested in the Myrtle Beach area

CONTEMPT OF FAMILY COURT BY ADULTOFFENSE, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, MDP,NARCOTIC DRUGS IN SCH I & , LSD,AND SCH II - 1ST OFFENSE, POSS LESS THAN ONE GRAM OF ICE,CRANK,OR CRACK COCAINE-1ST OFF MORROW, DALTON WADE - SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSS. OF NARC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.