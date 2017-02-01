See who spent time behind bars in the Myrtle Beach area
OR RESCUE DEPT. ROBINSON, JESSIE NMN - Driver's license required; surrender and disposition of out-of-State licenses; local licenses / MORE THAN ONE DL, MISCELLANEOUS--NOISE ORDINANCE, RESISTING ARREST WILDER, WILLIAM EUGENE - FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY ON LEFTTURN, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 2ND OFFENSE, FAILURE TO APPEAR, FAILURE TO APPEAR MCCALL, MICHAEL MAURICE - DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 1ST OFFENSE, FAIL TO DISPLAY VEHICLE LICENSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN PROOF OF INSURANCE
