See who spent time behind bars in the Myrtle Beach area
MALICIOUS INJURY TO TREE, HOUSE; TRESPASS UPON REAL PROPERTY, VALUE $2000 OR LES, FAILURE TO APPEAR, COUNTY OR MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE SUMMONS SERIO, MARC JOHN - VEHICLE REQUIRED TO BE REGISTERED AND LICENSED, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 3RD OR SUB. OFFENSE, OPERATING UNINSURED VEHICLE HICKLEN, DELVIN LASHAWN - DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, LICENSE NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI - 1ST OFFENSE, OPERATING UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE - 1STOFFENSE, VEHICLE REQUIRED TO BE REGISTERED AND LICENSED, Use of license plate on vehicle other than vehicle for which plate was issued.
