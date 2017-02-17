Second new school opening delayed

First Floor Energy CEO on Monday told the Horry County Schools' facilities committee that the replacement Myrtle Beach Middle School won't be ready in time for the start of the 2017-2018 school year. Ferris said the school would be ready before the contractually obligated completion date of Oct. 29, but not before the beginning of the school year on Aug. 23 after the company couldn't make up ground after delays in starting construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.