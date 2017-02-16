S. Carolina man arrested for planning...

S. Carolina man arrested for planning synagogue shooting

A South Carolina man who ranted against Jews was arrested after buying a gun to carry out a shooting "in the spirit of" a white supremacist who killed nine at a black church, according to a federal complaint. Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, a former convict with connections to white supremacists, was arrested Wednesday after he bought a handgun from an undercover FBI agent for $109 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

