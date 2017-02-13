Residents opposed to beach parking fees readying to fight city hall
County officials tried to hold off protests and boycotts of Myrtle Beach - a reaction from their constituents to beach parking charges applied to those living outside the city limits - but on Tuesday conceded it's now out of their hands. County Councilman Johnny Vaught told Carolina Forest residents leading county opposition to the parking restrictions that a deal with city officials collapsed.
