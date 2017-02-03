Police release identity of person killed in Hwy 271 wreck on Friday

One person died and three others are in the hospital after a wreck on Hwy 271 near Camp Ford, at the Loop 323 extension, according to Tyler Police Department Lieutenant Mike Malone. Lt. Malone said the name of the deceased victim is Lilia Amparo Lecroy of Winona, age 54. Lecroy was a passenger in a Nissan that was involved in the wreck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.