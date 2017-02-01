Police locate wanted bank robber off S.C. 90
Officers investigating a suspicious vehicle off Hwy 90 have located wanted bank robber Brian Wilson Humphreys Jr. He is in custody. Authorities named 35-year-old Brian Wilson Humphreys, Jr., of Myrtle Beach, a suspect in connection with the robbery of a Conway National Bank in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|30
|Review: Attorney Patricia Ferguson (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Swhipple
|5
|New Horry County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
|Why do my threads keep disappearing?
|Jan 21
|JustAsking
|1
|Conway Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Jan 20
|Musikologist
|17
|Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07)
|Jan 19
|Dee
|87
|Blake Shelton in NMB
|Jan 19
|SaraD_
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC