Police locate wanted bank robber off ...

Police locate wanted bank robber off S.C. 90

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Officers investigating a suspicious vehicle off Hwy 90 have located wanted bank robber Brian Wilson Humphreys Jr. He is in custody. Authorities named 35-year-old Brian Wilson Humphreys, Jr., of Myrtle Beach, a suspect in connection with the robbery of a Conway National Bank in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Jan 28 Anonymous 30
Review: Attorney Patricia Ferguson (Oct '12) Jan 27 Swhipple 5
New Horry County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
Why do my threads keep disappearing? Jan 21 JustAsking 1
Conway Music Thread (Sep '13) Jan 20 Musikologist 17
News Horry County to consider stricter dog laws (Sep '07) Jan 19 Dee 87
Blake Shelton in NMB Jan 19 SaraD_ 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,208 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC