Philatelistsa pastime shines in two-day show opening Saturday
This photo shows the "Penny Black," with a profile of Queen Victoria, a British issue that in 1840 that became the world's first postage stamp, said Donn Ebert, director of the Myrtle Beach Stamp Club's 25th anniversary Myrtle Beach Stamp & Postcard Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., off U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach. Admission and appraisals are free.
