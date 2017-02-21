People to gather on beach for last fr...

People to gather on beach for last free parking weekend until November

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

A group of people plan to spend time together on the beach along Myrtle Beach's Golden Mile on Saturday, which will be the last time for some until parking becomes free again in November. Malzone said he understands why people who live along the Golden Mile don't want people parking on their lawns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangstalked 15 hr Observer 1
Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13) Wed Seal52 16
easy girls (May '10) Feb 18 zeke 27
News Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15) Feb 18 Demon Dog 2
Who is at fault Feb 16 No Sense in this 1
Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn Feb 15 HHS Graduate 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Feb 13 Laurieschoifet 6
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,110,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC