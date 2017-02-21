Pelicans to hold National Anthem tryouts

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball team will host 2017 National Anthem tryouts at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark March 14 at 5 p.m. MYRTLE BEACH, SC The Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball team will host 2017 National Anthem tryouts at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark March 14 at 5 p.m. According to a news release, registration takes place between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at gate one near right field. Tryouts will take place rain or shine.

