Parking meter season returns to Myrtle Beach

6 hrs ago

Start collecting that extra change because parking meter season returns to Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, March 1. Be prepared to pay for parking in commercial areas east of Kings Highway. Last year, charging to park at the Golden Mile residential beach accesses caused some backlash.

Myrtle Beach, SC

