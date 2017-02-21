Open burn restrictions may be in the works for some areas of county
Dry and windy weather has prompted the county to initiate several short-term open burn bans this year, and one public official says that prohibition should be permanent in certain areas of the county. Harold Worley, the Horry County councilman who represents the first district including North Myrtle Beach and Little River, says open burns should be banned east of the waterway.
