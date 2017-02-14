Officers cleared in Myrtle Beach officer-involved shooting last March
Police and SLED investigators on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened in the early morning hours March 26, 2016, at the intersection of 21st Ave North and Grissom Parkway. Three Myrtle Beach police officers were cleared of any wrongdoing by the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office after a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division closed an investigation into the officer-related shooting death of a 55-year-old man in Myrtle Beach last March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn
|7 hr
|HHS Graduate
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Mon
|Laurieschoifet
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Sun
|Marla
|3
|people from ohio
|Sun
|Marla
|10
|TSA: Woman's cane concealed sword at Myrtle Bea...
|Feb 12
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|1
|Musician
|Feb 9
|larrydale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC