Officers cleared in Myrtle Beach officer-involved shooting last March

Police and SLED investigators on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened in the early morning hours March 26, 2016, at the intersection of 21st Ave North and Grissom Parkway. Three Myrtle Beach police officers were cleared of any wrongdoing by the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office after a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division closed an investigation into the officer-related shooting death of a 55-year-old man in Myrtle Beach last March.

