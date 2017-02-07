NMB officers recognized for apprehending suspects in 2016 armed bank robbery, chase
Two North Myrtle Beach police officers were recognized for their efforts in apprehending the suspects wanted for a May 2016 armed bank robbery and subsequent vehicle chase. NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC A pair of North Myrtle Beach police officers were honored Tuesday for their efforts to apprehend two armed bank robbers last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jobs
|Mon
|Fact
|1
|my mom turned me gay (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Free Man
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 4
|Anonymous
|2
|trying to find someone?
|Feb 4
|Anonymous
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Feb 4
|young4funm
|45
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|30
|Review: Attorney Patricia Ferguson (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Swhipple
|5
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC