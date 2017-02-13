NMB hopes new donated police K-9 will impact fight on drugs
North Myrtle Beach Public Safety has welcomed a new asset to the team to help the fight against drugs, and locate missing people and items. Diesel, the two-year-old German shepherd, is the newest K-9 cop for the narcotics team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
