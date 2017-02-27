New nonstop airline routes opens Myrtle Beach market up to 3 more cities
Allegiant airlines announced Tuesday that they will offer nonstop seasonal service to Dayton, Ohio, Belleville, Ill./St. Louis, and Portsmouth, N.H. The flights to Dayton begin May 24, May 26 for Belleville/St.
