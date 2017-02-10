New Mellow Mushroom opening in July
The pizza restaurant submitted plans for the $1.6 million 6,700-square foot building to the Horry County Planning and Zoning Department last year, and construction will start this month, according to a press release. It will be the third location along the Grand Strand, with other locations in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Musician
|Thu
|larrydale
|1
|Lead or backup singer. Rhythm guitar. Good harm...
|Thu
|larrydale
|1
|lead singer looking for a god band
|Wed
|steel horse
|1
|Jobs
|Feb 6
|Fact
|1
|my mom turned me gay (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Free Man
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 4
|Anonymous
|2
|trying to find someone?
|Feb 4
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC