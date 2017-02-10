New Mellow Mushroom opening in July

9 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The pizza restaurant submitted plans for the $1.6 million 6,700-square foot building to the Horry County Planning and Zoning Department last year, and construction will start this month, according to a press release. It will be the third location along the Grand Strand, with other locations in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.

