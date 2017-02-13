Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.14
On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, Impact Ministries partners with Good360 and Palmetto Shores Community Church to deliver about 100 new Sealy Posturepedic memory foam mattresses to people in the Rosewood community who are recovering from Hurricane Matthew. More than 70 homes in the Socastee community were damaged from flooding caused by the hurricane in October 2016.
