Myrtle Beach police searching for man who stole vehicle from Market Common area
Myrtle Beach police are searching for a man who stole a vehicle and a dog from the Walmart gas station on Walton Drive in Myrtle Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to a police report. According to the report, the vehicle, a 2005 white Lexus Sedan, and the dog were recovered on a median facing northbound on U.S. 17 Bypass in front of Jamin' Leather.
