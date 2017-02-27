Myrtle Beach could buy last two privately-owned Superblock buildings
The City of Myrtle Beach will vote Tuesday on whether or not they will use eminent domain to purchase the two remaining, privately-owned buildings in the downtown Superblock area. Once the city owns the entire property, they plan to build a public library and a children's museum in place of the current buildings there.
