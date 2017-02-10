Myrtle Beach businessman to face attempted murder trial; Stand Your Ground challenge denied

A judge ruled Friday afternoon that a Myrtle Beach businessman who filed a Stand Your Ground challenge in regard to a November 2015 shooting incident will go to trial. Circuit Court Judge Steven John denied the Stand Your Ground challenge filed by Shai David's defense attorney after hearing testimony and viewing evidence, including body camera footage of the incident, on Thursday, and stated Friday the matter will go to trial.

