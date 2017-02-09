Myrtle Beach-area organizations need ...

Myrtle Beach-area organizations need your help

Volunteers : Long Bay Threshold Singers is in need of volunteers to sing in small groups at bedside or chair-side to comfort people who are dying or in pain, recovering from illness or treatment, shut in, or grieving. Our calm presence, soft voices, and simple, spiritual songs can soothe and reassure recipients, family and caregivers.

