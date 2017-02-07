Myrtle Beach architect Tom Pegram passes away at age of 86
Born Dec. 21, 1930, Pegram was founder and owner of Pegram Associates, Inc. which contributed to many iconic structures in Myrtle Beach. "Tom was a great architect," said Myrtle Beach mayor John Rhodes.
