Mother arrested after one toddler died, one tested positive for OTC sleep meds

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, the mother of a twin toddler who died recently has been arrested. Officials say that the surviving 18-month-old twin child tested positive for adult-strength sleep medications as well as several other adult strength over-the-counter medications.

