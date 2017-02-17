Man wanted for Georgia murder arrested in Myrtle Beach
Leroy Copney of Marietta, Georgia, was apprehended with help from the State Law Enforcement Division, the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Task Force, said Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
