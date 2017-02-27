Man exposes himself to woman at laundromat, flees when she pulls a pocket knife
A woman at a Myrtle Beach laundromat received a scare Sunday when a man exposed himself to her at the business. The victim was at the Night And Day Laundromat at 602 Broadway St. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday when a black male standing by the coke machine took his penis out of his pants and began rubbing it and made obscene gestures toward her, she told police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phentermine
|Sun
|Myrialesa
|2
|easy girls (May '10)
|Sun
|Tsoyster33
|28
|Gangstalked
|Feb 23
|Observer
|1
|Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13)
|Feb 22
|Seal52
|16
|Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Demon Dog
|2
|Who is at fault
|Feb 16
|No Sense in this
|1
|Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn
|Feb 15
|HHS Graduate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC