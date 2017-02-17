Man arrested by FBI after threatening - Dylann Roof-style attack'

A man with a felony record in South Carolina purchased a gun from an undercover FBI agent with the intention of carrying out an attack in "the spirit of Dylann Roof," authorities said Thursday. Benjamin McDowell, 29, who had allegedly become affiliated with white supremacist gangs during his time in prison, purchased a .40 caliber Glock handgun and ammunition, according to an affidavit filed by FBI agent Grant Lowe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.