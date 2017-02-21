Man accused of plotting attack like Roof's to stay jailed
Benjamin McDowell will remain in jail for at least a little while after the FBI said the convicted felon wanted to buy a gun to use in a hate crime similar to the South Carolina church shootings two years ago. McDowell's lawyer told a judge in Florence on Tuesday that the man federal agents called a white supremacist didn't want a bond hearing now on a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
