Local students send care packages to Syrian refugees
MYRTLE BEACH, SC For students at the Coastal Leadership Academy, sending help to Syrian refugees goes beyond simply putting together a care package. Eleventh graders Mikey Abercrombie and Colleen Matthews are just two of the students helping CLA's board chair, Bridgett Fowler, put together these care packages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lead singer looking for a god band
|10 hr
|steel horse
|1
|Jobs
|Feb 6
|Fact
|1
|my mom turned me gay (Oct '14)
|Feb 5
|Free Man
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|Feb 4
|Anonymous
|2
|trying to find someone?
|Feb 4
|Anonymous
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Feb 4
|young4funm
|45
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|30
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC