Life 53 mins ago 9:45 a.m.SC fireman ...

Life 53 mins ago 9:45 a.m.SC fireman adopts baby he delivered on emergency call

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Firefighter Marc Hadden was working with the medical unit when he helped deliver the baby girl who would grow into the blonde-haired, blue-eyed daughter he now knows as "Gracie." It was a surprisingly slow day for one of the busiest fire stations in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on November 11, 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Jesse uzzel? Fri Anonymous 1
Musician Feb 9 larrydale 1
Lead or backup singer. Rhythm guitar. Good harm... Feb 9 larrydale 1
lead singer looking for a god band Feb 8 steel horse 1
Jobs Feb 6 Fact 1
my mom turned me gay (Oct '14) Feb 5 Free Man 6
News Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa... Feb 4 Anonymous 2
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,785,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC