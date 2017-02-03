Lawmakers taking another crack at mop...

Lawmakers taking another crack at moped legislation

Lawmakers are making another effort to strengthen moped safety laws in South Carolina, where the pint-sized motor bikes are linked to an increase in fatal accidents on the state's roadways. As it stands today, moped drivers are largely unregulated in the state, home to a large tourism industry where scooters can be part of the charm in cities like Myrtle Beach and Charleston.

