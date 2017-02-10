Kensington students jump rope to raise funding for heart disease
Students at Kensington Elementary School held a Jump Rope for Heart event Friday as part of the school's fund raising effort for the American Heart Association. The school had encouraged students to ask people they know for donations starting January.
