Jody Lavendera s need for speed continues

It manifested itself even before he was legally able to drive and even now, he says with a beguiling smile, his love of going fast is not confined to the racetrack. It was on the small tracks that Lavender, who hails from Hartsville and now lives in Murrells Inlet, made his mark, driving street stocks and trucks along NASCAR's truck and stock circuit, and it is the small tracks that he contends, that fans will find the "real racers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.