Hundreds gather at Polar Plunge to ra...

Hundreds gather at Polar Plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics of South Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Brandon Lawrence of North Myrtle Beach High School was first in the water at the 2017 Polar Plunge. With a goal of raising $75,000 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa... 16 hr buddyboo 2
trying to find someone? 16 hr buddyboo 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Sat young4funm 45
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Jan 28 Anonymous 30
Review: Attorney Patricia Ferguson (Oct '12) Jan 27 Swhipple 5
New Horry County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
Why do my threads keep disappearing? Jan 21 JustAsking 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,657 • Total comments across all topics: 278,569,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC