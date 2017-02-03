Hundreds gather at Polar Plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics of South Carolina
Brandon Lawrence of North Myrtle Beach High School was first in the water at the 2017 Polar Plunge. With a goal of raising $75,000 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, hundreds of people plunged into the frigid surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|16 hr
|buddyboo
|2
|trying to find someone?
|16 hr
|buddyboo
|1
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|Sat
|young4funm
|45
|Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15)
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|30
|Review: Attorney Patricia Ferguson (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|Swhipple
|5
|New Horry County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
|Why do my threads keep disappearing?
|Jan 21
|JustAsking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC