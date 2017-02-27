Horry County ambulance involved in co...

Horry County ambulance involved in collision on U.S. 501

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

HORRY COUNTY, SC An Horry County ambulance was involved in a collision Monday night on U.S. 501 while transporting a patient to a local hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brian Van Aernem. The collision happened on U.S. 501, near the Myrtle Beach Kia dealership, according to Van Aernem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Phentermine Sun Myrialesa 2
easy girls (May '10) Sun Tsoyster33 28
Gangstalked Feb 23 Observer 1
Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13) Feb 22 Seal52 16
News Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15) Feb 18 Demon Dog 2
Who is at fault Feb 16 No Sense in this 1
Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn Feb 15 HHS Graduate 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,204,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC