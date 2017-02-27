Horry County ambulance involved in collision on U.S. 501
HORRY COUNTY, SC An Horry County ambulance was involved in a collision Monday night on U.S. 501 while transporting a patient to a local hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brian Van Aernem. The collision happened on U.S. 501, near the Myrtle Beach Kia dealership, according to Van Aernem.
