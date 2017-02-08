Hollywood actor visits, recounting comeback for drug-free, positive lifestyle | Best Bets

Danny Trejo, an actor known for many works on television and in cinema since the late 1980s, will kick off Horry Georgetown Technical College's 10th annual Addiction and Recovery Series. He will speak at 7-9 p.m. Feb. 16 in HGTC's Burroughs & Chapin Auditorium, on U.S. 501, after dinner served at 6 p.m. nearby in Cafe 1100, on campus.

