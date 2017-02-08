Hollywood actor visits, recounting co...

Hollywood actor visits, recounting comeback for drug-free, positive lifestyle | Best Bets

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Danny Trejo, an actor known for many works on television and in cinema since the late 1980s, will kick off Horry Georgetown Technical College's 10th annual Addiction and Recovery Series. He will speak at 7-9 p.m. Feb. 16 in HGTC's Burroughs & Chapin Auditorium, on U.S. 501, after dinner served at 6 p.m. nearby in Cafe 1100, on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lead singer looking for a god band 19 hr steel horse 1
Jobs Feb 6 Fact 1
my mom turned me gay (Oct '14) Feb 5 Free Man 6
News Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa... Feb 4 Anonymous 2
trying to find someone? Feb 4 Anonymous 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Feb 4 young4funm 45
Interracial Baby Boom After Black Bike Week (Jun '15) Jan 28 Anonymous 30
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC