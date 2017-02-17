He was on home detention for making bomb threats. Then police found him with a bomb.
A Little River man, confined to his home after allegedly making bomb threats, was taken into custody on escape charges Sunday when officers found him at a different address where drugs, a sawed-off shotgun and an improvised explosive device were found. Twenty-six-year-old Justin Matthew McCoy was placed on home detention as a condition of his bond on Nov. 16 after he was arrested for making bomb threats in North Myrtle Beach.
