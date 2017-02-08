Growler Chill aimed at growing craft beer industry
MYRTLE BEACH, SC A local company is set to release a new craft beer appliance, Growler Chill, due to a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding program, according to a press release from Growler Chill. The appliance is compatible with 32 and 64-ounce glass growlers that can be purchased and refilled at breweries, bars and fill stations everywhere, the release states.
