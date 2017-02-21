Group gathers for last Saturday of fr...

Group gathers for last Saturday of free beach access parking on Golden Mile

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A group of concerned citizens gathered for the last Saturday of free beach access parking at 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Rich Malzone, a spokesman for "Make Myrtle Beaches Free Safe and Clean," said the group was picking up trash along the beach and in access areas in an effort to "show the city what kind of good neighbors we are."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangstalked Thu Observer 1
Gold Crown Management Complaints (May '13) Feb 22 Seal52 16
easy girls (May '10) Feb 18 zeke 27
News Four charged with armed robbery in Surfside rob... (Oct '15) Feb 18 Demon Dog 2
Who is at fault Feb 16 No Sense in this 1
Remembering myrtle Beach 1992 Courtney Inn Feb 15 HHS Graduate 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Feb 13 Laurieschoifet 6
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,211 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC