Granger Smith joins the lineup for Carolina Country Music Fest 2017
Texas country music artist Granger Smith was announced Monday as the newest addition to the 2017 Carolina Country Music Festival, coming to Myrtle Beach in June. Smith, known for his songs "Backroad Song" and recent hit "If the Boot Fits" will join Kenny Chesney, Darius Rucker and Jason Aldean, among a host of other country artists for the three-day event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|13 hr
|Laurieschoifet
|6
|Brittanee Drexel, teen who vanished in 2009, wa...
|22 hr
|Marla
|3
|people from ohio
|22 hr
|Marla
|10
|TSA: Woman's cane concealed sword at Myrtle Bea...
|Sun
|Newt G s Next Wife
|1
|Anyone know Jesse uzzel?
|Feb 10
|Anonymous
|1
|Musician
|Feb 9
|larrydale
|1
|Lead or backup singer. Rhythm guitar. Good harm...
|Feb 9
|larrydale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC